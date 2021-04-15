Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Told Albright Has 'Impossible Barrier' To Stay Cases

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been told that Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright has adopted rules that create an "impossible barrier" to getting infringement cases stayed during Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews, and that the appeals court must step in.

In a mandamus petition filed Wednesday, Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC said that Judge Albright only "superficially" addressed whether a stay was appropriate after it secured a post-grant review and has "set up an impossible barrier to attaining a stay pending the determination of post-issuance challenges."

Judge Albright said that he based his decision to deny Vulcan's request for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!