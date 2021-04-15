EU Court Adviser Says Daimler Unit Can Face Cartel Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An adviser to Europe's top court declared Thursday that a Daimler AG unit in Spain can be held liable for the German auto giant's role in a price-fixing cartel involving several other truck producers the European Commission fined in 2016. Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella wrote in a nonbinding opinion that the Court of Justice of the European Union can order a subsidiary to pay compensation to those seeking damages for harm caused by the anticompetitive conduct of its parent company in a case where the bloc's competition enforcer has imposed a fine solely on the owner. "For that to be the...

