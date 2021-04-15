Littler Punished Over Atty Lies In Wage-And-Hour Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Lies from a Littler Mendelson PC lawyer defending a federal wage-and-hour suit in Alabama have cost the firm at least $63,600, an apology and possibly the client's case. In an order on Wednesday, an Alabama federal judge in Mobile agreed to punish the BigLaw employment firm over misrepresentations made by Littler partner Gavin S. Appleby, who has until recently served as defense counsel in a pending suit against steel mill operator Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC. The sanction follows a March filing in which human resources and payroll giant ADP said Appleby and Littler threw ADP — a Littler client in other matters...

