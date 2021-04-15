Marks & Spencer Calls Aldi A Copy-Caterpillar In Cake IP Suit

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 6:49 PM BST) -- One of Britain's most famous high street names is taking German discount supermarket rival Aldi to court for allegedly copying the design of its iconic Colin the Caterpillar chocolate cake. Marks & Spencer will argue in a claim filed in the High Court on Tuesday that Aldi's Cuthbert the Caterpillar is so similar to its own confectionery caterpillar that it amounts to passing off and infringes its trademarks. The high-end supermarket said it wants to protect Colin, his wife and fellow cake larvae Connie, and its reputation. M&S is asking for a court order to force Aldi to remove the product...

