Univ. Wins Block On Foreign Nurse Language Proficiency Test

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday granted Franklin University's request to bar the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools from implementing an English-language proficiency requirement for certain foreign nurses seeking to work in the United States. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno granted the university's bid for a preliminary injunction against the commission, which determines whether overseas nurses meet U.S. immigration requirements, and grants certified statements to qualifying applicants. The judge found that under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the commission doesn't have the authority to require foreign nurses, who completed their entry-level nursing program in a...

