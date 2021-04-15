NY Officials Reach Deal On Nuke Plant Decommissioning

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- New York officials announced an agreement Thursday to transfer ownership of the Indian Point nuclear facility for decommissioning in a deal that resolves disagreements over financial commitments. The joint proposal will transfer the facility from Entergy to subsidiaries of Holtec International, an entity that handles nuclear plant decommissioning. Officials said the last operating unit at the plant, which is in New York's Hudson Valley, will shutter by the end of April and that the agreement will allow decommissioning to happen much faster than if Entergy were to hang on to the site. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, the...

