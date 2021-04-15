NLRB Says Justices Shouldn't Rethink Labor Law Strike Limit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up the Iron Workers' challenge to a federal labor law provision barring unions from inviting neutral workers to join strikes, saying the provision does not violate the First Amendment. The NLRB told the justices Wednesday that the Ninth Circuit properly upheld the agency's ruling that a Local 229 business agent violated the National Labor Relations Act by asking nonmembers working at a Temecula, California, construction site to join a protest accusing a builder of paying substandard wages. There's no basis to conclude that the NLRA's so-called secondary boycott...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS