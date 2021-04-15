Calif. Stores Not Owed Defense Of Fraud Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Thursday that a California law barring insurance for unfair competition actions relieved a Starr Insurance Cos. unit from having to defend the operator of the Curacao retail chain against the state's claims that it engaged in predatory business tactics, spurning the retailer's argument that the law is unconstitutional. A unanimous three-judge panel of the appellate court left intact a California federal court's ruling that Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. does not have to defend Curacao operator Adir International LLC and its CEO, Ron Azarkman, in the underlying action filed in 2017 by then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS