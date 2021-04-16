Womble Bond Dickinson Adds Hogan Lovells IP Vet in Calif.

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP has snagged an intellectual property veteran from Hogan Lovells to join its Silicon Valley office. Steve Levitan, who helps clients with patent, trade secret, trademark and technology contract disputes, has joined Womble Bond's intellectual property practice as a litigation partner, the firm announced Thursday. At Womble Bond, Levitan will join two of his former colleagues at Hogan Lovells, Chris Mammen and Jeff Whittle. He told Law360 Pulse that it was these relationships that drew him to the firm initially, but he became even more eager to join the firm as he learned about its strong intellectual property...

