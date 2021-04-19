Insurers Fight $37M Suit Over Ship Detained By Indonesia

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 2:11 PM BST) -- Six insurers have hit back against a $37 million lawsuit brought by the owners of a merchant vessel that was seized by the Indonesian Navy, saying the policy did not cover the incident because the shipmaster illegally entered the country's waters. The insurers, which include subsidiaries of AXA and Allianz, told the High Court in a defense filed on April 14 that they are not obliged to cover the ship's owners for losses incurred when it was taken by the Indonesian Navy in 2019 after leaving Singapore. The Win Win was detained after its master illegally entered Indonesian waters, the insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS