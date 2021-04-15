Pharma Co. Says PE Firm Owes $6.7M After Merger

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp., a newly minted pharmaceutical company whose work includes cannabinoid research, hit a private equity firm with a breach of contract suit in New York state court on Thursday, alleging it is owed $6.7 million in connection with a merger that closed last year. According to the complaint, health care-focused blank-check company KBL Merger Corp. IV agreed to purchase pharmaceutical company CannBioRex Life Sciences Corp. for $175 million in 2019. In tandem with the merger deal, KBL had entered into an agreement with private equity firm Tyche Capital in 2019, whereby Tyche would purchase "private investment in public...

