Novartis Fights Bid To Invalidate Blood Transfusion Drug IP

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- Novartis AG has taken a stand against generic-drug maker Teva's claims that the pharmaceutical giant's intellectual property for a blood transfusion medicine should be revoked, denying that prior medical advances would have made its patented invention obvious. In its defense filed with the High Court on Wednesday, Novartis denied that the two patents challenged by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited are invalid. The patented drug sold by Novartis under the brand name Exjade is called deferasirox. The drug is used to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for a disorder called beta thalassemia, as well as...

