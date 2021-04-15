9th Circ. Won't Rehear Axon Challenge To FTC Merger Powers

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused Thursday to reconsider Axon Enterprise's constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's merger review process, leaving intact a split panel decision requiring the company to first face the FTC's in-house case challenging the transaction before the company can pursue constitutional claims. U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay's partial dissent in the late January ruling wasn't enough for the full appellate court to rethink Axon's appeal of a district court decision that also said constitutional challenges must wait until the FTC's in-house merger challenge plays out. Judge Bumatay was the only one to support rehearing, while the...

