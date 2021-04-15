Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Won't Rehear Axon Challenge To FTC Merger Powers

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused Thursday to reconsider Axon Enterprise's constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's merger review process, leaving intact a split panel decision requiring the company to first face the FTC's in-house case challenging the transaction before the company can pursue constitutional claims.

U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay's partial dissent in the late January ruling wasn't enough for the full appellate court to rethink Axon's appeal of a district court decision that also said constitutional challenges must wait until the FTC's in-house merger challenge plays out. Judge Bumatay was the only one to support rehearing, while the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!