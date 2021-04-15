W.Va. High Court Orders Judge Disqualified From EQT Suits

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- EQT Corp. has prevailed in its efforts to get a West Virginia state court judge barred from presiding over three oil and gas royalty lawsuits against the company in light of the judge's own oil and gas interest ownership. West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan H. Jenkins on Monday ordered Judge Timothy Sweeney disqualified from suits alleging that EQT shorted oil and gas lease owners on royalty payments through improper deductions. Chief Justice Jenkins said in the ruling that the high court has agreed to disqualify Judge Sweeney, although it does not believe the judge acted improperly or demonstrated an inability...

