McCarter & English Picks Up IP Attys From Mintz Levin

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has added two former Mintz Levin attorneys who have handled multibillion- and multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical patent litigation to boost the firm's intellectual property practice in its Boston office. David G. Conlin and Kathleen B. Carr joined McCarter & English as partners on April 12, bringing experience in helping branded pharmaceutical companies and other clients in the high technology, electronics and software spaces secure, litigate and enforce patent rights. The former Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC attorneys have secured the issuance of more than a combined 3,800 patents, and have successfully litigated patent cases for technology,...

