11th Circ. Spikes Former LabCorp Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has backed the dismissal of an age bias suit from a former LabCorp manager who spent more than 40 years at the health care giant before she was fired, saying she couldn't overcome the company's assertion that she was fired after years of poor performance. A three-judge panel on Wednesday preserved a Alabama federal court's ruling granting Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings summary judgment in Margaret Henderson's Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit. LabCorp said it fired Henderson for mismanagement and her failure to keep the number of overdue lab specimens low, but Henderson said LabCorp's justification was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS