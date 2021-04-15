9th Circ. Sends GCA Banker's Bias, Pay Case To Arbitration

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A former investment banker for global investment bank GCA Advisors will have to hash out her gender bias and unequal pay claims in arbitration, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding the worker had knowingly waived her right to bring these claims in court. The panel said in a published decision on Wednesday that Shannon Zoller, a former corporate attorney who became an investment banker with GCA in 2014, clearly agreed to arbitrate employment disputes when she signed on with the company. The pacts she inked — her employment contract and an arbitration agreement — both "included explicit language regarding employment disputes so...

