How Companies Should Respond To Patent Diversity Bill

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Last month, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators and representatives reintroduced the Inventor Diversity for Economic Advancement, or IDEA, Act.[1] The IDEA Act's purpose is to collect demographic data from patent applicants to narrow the gender and diversity gap of inventors named on patents. With the reintroduction of this bill and its potential momentum, companies should begin to consider whether and how they will comply with the proposed data collection. Further, there are several steps companies can take — independently of the IDEA Act's potential passage — to increase the diversity of their patent inventors. The Problem According to the U.S....

