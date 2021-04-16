Chinese Steel Co. Challenges Commerce On Subsidy Tariffs

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Chinese producer and exporter of steel fittings has called the U.S. Department of Commerce into the U.S. Court of International Trade over countervailing duties the company says it has already shown don't apply to its operation. According to the complaint filed by Both-Well (Taizhou) Steel Fittings Co. Ltd. on Thursday, Commerce had found no fault with the answers the company and its U.S. importers submitted during the department's first administrative review of its 2018 countervailing duty order on forged steel fittings from China. Those responses included evidence that Both-Well did not participate in the Export Buyer's Credit Program, a state-backed financing...

