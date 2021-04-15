Fracking Co. Says Halliburton, Cimarex Infringing Its Patents

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Co. and Cimarex Energy Co. are infringing numerous U.S. Well Services Inc. electric fracking technology patents, the hydraulic fracturing services company said in a Texas federal court complaint Thursday. Halliburton is ripping off seven of its patents through its "All-Electric Fracturing Fleet," while Cimarex is infringing two through equipment it gets from Halliburton, U.S. Well Services said in its suit. "The intellectual property covered by these and all of our patents are what separates us from others in the hydraulic fracturing market," U.S. Well Services CEO Joel Broussard said in a statement. "The defense of our intellectual property is paramount,...

