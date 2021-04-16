Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JBS Offers Eateries $13M In New 'Ice-Breaker' Pork Settlement

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 11:57 PM EDT) -- JBS USA Food Co. has settled with more plaintiffs in litigation accusing meat-processing giants of scheming to inflate pork prices, with commercial and institutional indirect buyers asking a Minnesota federal judge to preliminarily greenlight a $12.75 million deal.

This would be the first settlement these plaintiffs, which include a number of restaurant chains, have reached with meatpackers. JBS has already cut multimillion-dollar deals with direct buyers and consumer indirect purchasers, both of which similarly called their settlements "ice-breakers" that, like Thursday's agreement, come with promises to help with ongoing claims against other pork producers such as Clemens, Hormel, Tyson and Smithfield....

