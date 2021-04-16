Wirecard Administrators Sell More Foreign Units Amid Scandal

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 4:45 PM BST) -- Wirecard's insolvency manager said on Friday that it has agreed to sell the Asian and Australian operations of the collapsed German payments company in a move to offload more assets after a €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) hole in its books was uncovered. Wirecard AG's court-appointed administrator, Munich lawyer Michael Jaffé, said he has reached an agreement on the sale of the company's payment subsidiaries in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong. The subsidiaries will be sold to Nomu Pay Ltd., owned by British and Dutch technology investment firm Finch Capital, for an undisclosed amount of money. The sale agreement, which was signed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS