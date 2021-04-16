Brookfield Sells Wind Business Worth €571M To Ørsted

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Ørsted said Friday it is buying the Ireland and United Kingdom onshore wind business of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. unit valued at €571 million (about $684 million), in a deal bringing the Danish energy company into the onshore renewable energy sector in Europe. Ørsted A/S said in a statement its deal for Brookfield Renewable Ireland, or BRI, gives it a portfolio of 389 megawatts in operation and under construction, 149 MW in advanced development and a pipeline of 1 gigawatt of wind power under development in the two countries. "We're excited to acquire BRI, which has a strong strategic and...

