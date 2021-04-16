Nuvei Nabs Gambling Payments Co. In Potential $315M Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:08 AM EDT) -- Canada-based digital payment company Nuvei has agreed to buy Mazooma, which provides payment services in the U.S. gaming and gambling markets, in a deal featuring consideration of up to $315 million, the companies said Friday. The transaction sees Montreal-based Nuvei Corp. picking up Toronto-headquartered Mazooma Technical Services for $56 million up front, with as much as an additional $259 million being paid over the three years after the deal closes, dependent on performance milestones, according to a statement. The consideration is denominated in U.S. dollars, per the statement. The acquisition adds to Nuvei's portfolio a business in Mazooma that is a...

