ITC Votes To Approve Duties On Chinese Steel Cylinders

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Steel barrels from China will soon face countervailing duties of up to 186.18% after a U.S. International Trade Commission vote Friday affirming that imported cylinders have harmed the domestic industry. All five ITC commissioners voted affirmatively, according to a release the agency Friday afternoon. "The United States International Trade Commission today determined that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of non-refillable steel cylinders from China that the U.S. Department of Commerce has determined are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value," the statement reads. Commerce launched its investigation into the steel drums,...

