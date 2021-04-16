Sheppard Mullin, Paul Hastings Handing Out Staff Bonuses

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are offering midyear bonuses to staff in addition to the cash rewards they're doling out to associates, Law360 learned Friday. The moves come as dozens of BigLaw firms announce plans to award as much as $64,000 in special bonuses to associates in 2021, following a generally lucrative year for the industry. Sheppard Mullin and Paul Hastings already said they would offer bonuses matching the prevailing market rate. They join firms including Hogan Lovells, Hueston Hennigan LLP and Linklaters LLP in extending extra payments to support staff. Paul Hastings is giving out...

