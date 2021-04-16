3rd Circ. Doubts Baking Co. Formulas Are Trade Secrets

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday appeared skeptical that information possessed by two baking equipment company employees who defected for a competitor amounts to trade secrets, given that the appeals judges couldn't find the purportedly proprietary information in the case's record. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned a western Pennsylvania federal judge's finding that former Mallet & Co. Inc. employees shared protected formulas when they left Mallet to work for Synova LLC. The appeals court pressed a Mallet attorney to debunk Synova's contention that the information at issue was "generally available" in the industry. U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph A. Greenaway...

