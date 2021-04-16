Tootsie Launches TM Suit Over 'Tootsie Pups' Dog Treats

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The company behind Tootsie Pops is suing a smaller company in Illinois federal court for trademark infringement for launching a line of dog treats called Tootsie Pups — the latest in a long line of dog-related trademark cases. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Tootsie Roll Industries LLC accused a company called Spunky Pup of infringing a trademark registration on "Tootsie" that the company has owned since 1909. According to Tootsie, the Pup not only copies that iconic name but also mimics the company's packaging and the brown, cylindrical shape of miniature Tootsie Rolls. "Despite Tootsie's well-established rights in its famous 'Tootsie'...

