NY Marijuana Regulation And Taxation Act To Focus On Equity

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- With the signing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, New York joined a host of other states in legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. But the bill that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed March 31 goes well beyond that, lawyers say. Speaking at a webinar hosted by the New York State Bar Association, Chris Alexander, an attorney and advocate who served as a policy coordinator at the Drug Policy Alliance, said the purpose of the law is to legalize marijuana while considering the past consequences of prohibition. "In order to achieve that, it's imperative that you have a smart market design," Alexander...

