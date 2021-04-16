AstraZeneca Notches FTC Approval For $39B Alexion Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday approved AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion merger with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. after the drugmakers gave the FTC more time to scrutinize the deal. AstraZeneca PLC said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the deal "achieved an important step toward completion" when the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act expired. The drug giant had effectively reset the clock on the FTC's probe of the deal's impact on competition by pulling and then quickly refiling its merger notification in mid-March, which extended the HSR review by another 30 days. The pull-and-refile...

