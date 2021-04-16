Green Tech Metals Investor Closes $120M Funding Round

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- TechMet, an investment group focused on metals used for things such as electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, said Friday it closed on an oversubscribed $120 million funding round and that it hopes to raise an additional roughly $250 million later this year. Ireland-based TechMet Ltd. said in a statement its second equity round exceeded its initial $80 million target and that its largest investors now include the United States International Development Finance Corp., Lansdowne Partners and TechMet Chairman and CEO Brian Menell. "We are at the beginning of an epic supply-demand dislocation for the metals that go into [electric vehicles]...

