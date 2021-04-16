NJ Panel Won't Revive Suit Against Legal Funding Co.

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled on Friday that a limited liability corporation can't assert contract claims that it was assigned against RD Legal Funding following an RD affiliate's bankruptcy, reasoning that the lawsuit was barred by an anti-assignment clause between the litigation funding company and the affiliate. A two-judge Appellate Division panel said the "all-encompassing" terms of the management agreement between RD Legal Funding and RD Legal Holdings, which prohibited the assignment of their respective rights and interests to other entities, ended BRDL LLC's lawsuit over money that the funding company allegedly owed to the holdings company. "We are confident...

