Texas Justices Let Gas Co. Challenge Houston Propane Regs

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court on Friday decided that a trial court does have jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit brought by the Texas Propane Gas Association that seeks to invalidate as preempted a set of propane ordinances enacted in Houston. The majority of the state's high court rejected two jurisdictional challenges brought by the city of Houston, paving the way for a trial court to hear the merits of the dispute. Houston challenged a lower appellate court's July 2019 ruling, arguing that the TPGA didn't have standing to attack the entire set of regulations collectively. It also argued that civil courts...

