NLRB OKs Casino's Firing Of Worker Who Piped Up About Pot

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has cleared Las Vegas' Circus Circus Casinos of allegations that it illegally fired a worker for voicing concerns about exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke. A three-member panel Thursday dismissed former NLRB general counsel Peter Robb's complaint accusing Circus Circus Casinos Inc. of violating the National Labor Relations Act by firing carpenter Michael Schramm for raising the workplace concerns. The D.C. Circuit in June reversed the board's previous ruling that Schramm invoked his right to union backing at disciplinary hearings when he said he was "without representation." The panel also found the board gave short shrift to...

