Canadian Appeals Court Revives Asylum Deal With US

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Canadian appellate panel has ruled that refugees at Canada's border can be turned back to the United States, reversing a lower court's order deeming the countries' asylum-sharing agreement unconstitutional. The three-judge panel, made up of Chief Justice Marc Noël, Judge John B. Laskin and Judge David W. Stratas, agreed on Thursday to reverse a Canadian federal court's ruling in July that found a safe third country agreement between Canada and the U.S. violates asylum-seekers' rights. According to Judge Stratas, the lower court incorrectly relied on evidence collected from 10 refugees who had claimed to be "immediately and automatically" detained after returning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS