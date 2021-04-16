NJ Hospitals Say County Line Doesn't Block Competition

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Hackensack Meridian and Englewood Healthcare have told a New Jersey federal court that the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of their planned merger is based around county lines drawn up in the 1800s, not the current reality of health care competition in the state. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation filed a redacted version of their previously sealed opposition brief on Wednesday, pushing back against the FTC's move for a preliminary injunction that would pause the merger for an administrative challenge. The hospitals focused in their brief on a common issue in merger challenges, defining the specific markets that will...

