Canadian Regulator Orders Telecoms To Share Networks

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Canada's biggest mobile service providers are going to have to start sharing their networks with smaller regional carriers in order to even the playing field, one of the country's regulators has declared. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission made the announcement Thursday, characterizing the move as one that would "promote sustainable competition and affordable retail prices for Canadians." Bell Mobility, Rogers, Telus and SaskTel — four of the country's biggest mobile companies — will have to grant regional carriers "wholesale access" to their networks, as long as those smaller carriers meet certain criteria. Specifically, the commission wants local carriers to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS