Spotify Won't Use Speech Patent After Privacy Rebuke

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Spotify has said it has no plans to implement a speech-recognition patent and pledged to operate in a "socially responsible manner" after a digital rights nonprofit raised concerns that the new patent raises "grave privacy and security concerns." The streaming company's chief legal officer and head of global affairs, Horacio Gutierrez, sent a letter to Access Now on Thursday saying, "Spotify has never implemented the technology described in the patent in any of our products and we have no plans to do so." "The decision to patent an invention does not always reflect the company's intent to implement the invention in a...

