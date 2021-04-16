Judge Scratches Atty From $7.5M Fight Over Cat Pictures

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group on Friday persuaded a Maryland federal judge to disqualify an attorney representing a photographer in a $7.5 million copyright dispute over pictures of a new breed of cats, as the lawyer expects to serve as a witness in the case. Because C. Dale Quisenberry of Quisenberry Law PLLC intends to testify to dispute factual representations made by a Sinclair witness over communications the two had in 2017, he cannot also serve as one of the attorneys representing Brittney Gobble Photography LLC in the dispute, according to Friday's opinion by U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher. Gobble had contended...

