Axon Wants FTC Paused While It Seeks High Court Review

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Axon Enterprise will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's merger review process and in the meantime asked the Ninth Circuit for an emergency pause Thursday to keep the FTC from restarting its in-house case against a body camera deal. Hours after the full Ninth Circuit refused to reconsider Axon's lawsuit, leaving intact a split panel decision requiring the company to first face the FTC's in-house case challenging the transaction before the company can pursue constitutional claims, Axon argued that going through the administrative law process isn't much of a choice. "Without threshold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS