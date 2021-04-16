Biden Does An About-Face On 15K Refugee Cap

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Facing blowback from legislators and advocates, the White House did an about-face Friday afternoon on President Joe Biden's earlier decision to leave the historically low refugee cap for fiscal year 2021 at 15,000, saying he would raise it by May 15. President Joe Biden, shown here on April 15, flip-flopped on refugee admissions Friday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Biden initially signed a memorandum on Friday to change the regional allocation of refugees but not lift the number of people admitted beyond 15,000. The move drew ire from top Democratic lawmakers and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, leading White...

