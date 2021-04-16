Ex-CEO Of Vet Center Says Calling Out Bias Cost Him Job

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a New York veterinarian surgical practice was fired after he attempted to hold the practice's founder accountable for sexual harassment that included commenting on a female employee's appearance during a conversation about anti-bias training, according to a lawsuit lodged Friday in New York state court. Dr. Tomas Infernuso violated New York State Human Rights Law and New York City Human Rights Law when he fired Animal Surgical Center's former CEO Cliff Saffron in retaliation for calling out Infernuso for making a sexual comment about an employee during a conversation about the state-mandated sexual harassment training, Saffron said in...

