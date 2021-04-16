Calif. Donor Law Requires Narrow Tailoring, Justices Told

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information should be narrowly tailored because such tailoring is required whenever a law is subject to heightened scrutiny, the law's challengers told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. Validating California's position would mean all disclosure requirements, however overbroad, would be constitutional as long as they substantially related to the state's interest, the reply brief said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Regardless of whether the state's law is subject to exacting scrutiny or the higher standard of strict scrutiny, the law should be narrowly tailored to ensure a reasonable fit with the state's asserted...

