Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Donor Law Requires Narrow Tailoring, Justices Told

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information should be narrowly tailored because such tailoring is required whenever a law is subject to heightened scrutiny, the law's challengers told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

Validating California's position would mean all disclosure requirements, however overbroad, would be constitutional as long as they substantially related to the state's interest, the reply brief said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)  Regardless of whether the state's law is subject to exacting scrutiny or the higher standard of strict scrutiny, the law should be narrowly tailored to ensure a reasonable fit with the state's asserted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!