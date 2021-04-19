What DOE's Energy Efficiency Proposal Means For Cos.

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- On April 12, the U.S. Department of Energy proposed a rule that would reverse Trump-era changes to the department's process for issuing and revising energy conservation standards and test procedures under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, or EPCA.[1] The revisions generally aim to provide the DOE more discretion and flexibility in developing and issuing energy efficiency regulations. But regulated industry groups have voiced concerns that the proposed rule would make the DOE's process for promulgating these standards less transparent and less predictable. Because the rule will set the stage for what we expect to be a highly active several years...

