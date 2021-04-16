Vermont High Court Backs Solar Facility Denial

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Two proposed solar power plants in southwest Vermont are actually one big facility and thus unable to benefit from a fixed-rate scheme used by the state legislature to entice nimble power plant development, the state's Supreme Court said Friday. In their decision, the five Vermont Supreme Court justices upheld the Vermont Public Utility Commission's decision to deny developer Chelsea Solar LLC a certificate of public good, which would have allowed it to construct and operate a 2.0-megawatt solar electric facility that could take advantage of a state program that guarantees a set price for plant energy production regardless of market conditions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS