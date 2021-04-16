Aon Hewitt Wants Out Of Florida Hospital's ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc. urged a Florida federal judge Friday to take a fact-finding role in a case accusing the company of incompetently handling a hospital's retirement plan, saying the hospital hadn't proven any company mismanagement. The benefits consulting company asked U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. to grant it judgment on partial findings against Foundation Resolution Corp., which runs Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida, and the Foundation Resolution Corp. Pension Committee, which administered a pension plan for hospital employees. Aon's bid would have the court render judgment on the first of the plaintiffs' four claims, which said the consultant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS