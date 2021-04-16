Okla. Cannabis Co. Sues State Over Pot Tracking System

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma medical marijuana business has filed a proposed class action against the state's medical marijuana regulators, alleging they created a monopoly through their contract with a seed-to-sale tracking system and improperly required businesses to pay for its services. Dr Z Leaf LLC said in a complaint filed Thursday in Oklahoma state court that while the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the Oklahoma State Department of Health are responsible for auditing grower and processor reports, the state has outsourced that responsibility to the company Metrc LLC. The state's contract with Metrc allows the company to directly charge the more than 10,000...

