Cosmetic Injection Startup Stiffed Staff, Pa. Suit Says

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Three people said they worked without pay for up to a year on the launch of a Pittsburgh-based beauty and cosmetic injection company, a marketing firm and an associated plastic surgery practice, according to a lawsuit they filed Friday in Pennsylvania state court. The complaint filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas claimed Amy Taylor and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Craig Oser allegedly hired CEO Robert Jordan, Director of Operations Mark Callahan and registered nurse Kimberly Smith to launch ORx Beauty & Wellness, which would provide IVs and injections of cosmetic products and offer referrals to Oser's surgical practice....

