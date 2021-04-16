SEC Reopens Public Comment On Universal Proxy Proposal

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday reopened the comment period for proposed rules from 2016 that would level the playing field between shareholders voting for board members by proxy and those voting in-person, through so-called universal proxy cards. Currently, shareholders voting by proxy in contested elections are limited to choosing among candidates nominated by the person soliciting the proxy. But the amendments would require universal proxy cards that would include the names of all board nominees, just as if the voter attended the shareholder meeting in-person and cast a written ballot, the SEC noted. Friday's move is "an important...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS