Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Telecommunications Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Telecommunications Editorial Advisory Board are: Steve Augustino, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Steve Augustino is chair of Kelley Drye's communications practice. His practice ranges from regulatory, legislative and administrative law counsel to transactional advice, advocacy and litigation. For over 25 years, Augustino has guided clients through the shifting policies, exponential growth and extraordinary innovation in the telecommunications industry. Thomas C. Blatchley, Gordon & Rees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS